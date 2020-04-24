Sufferings of business community to be mitigated on priority: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that the government knew about the challenges of the business community during COVID-19 and assured them that every possible effort was being made to alleviate their sufferings.

He was talking to a delegation of traders leaders led by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ahmed here.

Minister for Industries and Production Hamad Azhar was also present on the occasion.

The president ICCI informed the minister that the business community of Islamabad had been strictly following government guidelines regarding the restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the business being allowed to operate would also make sure that the guidelines were followed in letter of spirit.

The delegation made various recommendations within a view of economy that permissible business activities could operate without complications.

The delegation also presented issues faced by different businesses.

Talking to the delegation, the minister said that trader’s recommendations would be given due consideration.