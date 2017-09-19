Successful tour of World XI re-established country’s image

LAHORE, Sept 19 (APP): Member Board of Governors, Pakistan Cricket Board, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad said the successful tour of the World XI to Pakistan re-established the country’s image as a safe venue for elite cricket events and the eyes are now set to host the Sri Lankan team in a similar way.

“The seven country star studded World XI was representing the

international cricket council and its tour was of greater significance and the whole world was looking as international cricket was being played in Pakistan after a long gap of eight years”, he told APP here on Tuesday.

He said the successful organization of the World XI tour helped Pakistan regain its status as safe venue to organise international cricket events ,the way it used to be in the past.

“It (tour of world XI) has added to the confidence of Pakistan Cricket

Board which hosted the foreign team in a trend setting manner and PCB is now taking another challenging task of hosting the Lankan side in the coming month”,said Nadeem, himself a former first class cricketer.

Member, PCB BoG, was of the view that the ice has been broken with the tour of World XI and the entire world has seen the cability of the PCB for arranging such a high profile tour.

“It is a proven fact that each and every member of the World XI and the foreign guests present on the occasion including ICC Chief Executive, David Richardson and President West Indies Cricket Board, David Cameron expressed their satisfaction on the security arrangements and praised the organizational skills of PCB for ensuring the conduct of World XI tour “,he asserted.

“Even the players of the touring side who have reached their respective

countries are still praising the Pakistan Government and the PCB for hosting them in a befitting manner which is a great achievement on the part of PCB”,he added.

He said the packed crowd exhibited exemplary conduct during the three

match series and proved to the world that Pakistani nation is sports and peace loving.

Nadeem said the credit of bringing back international cricket goes to the PCB, specially its Chairman Najam Sethi whose vision and astute planning proved a major factor to break the drought of international cricket in Pakistan.

It is a new beginning in Pakistan cricket and with the tour of Lankan and West Indian teams in the coming two months we will be able to further showcase the image of the country in a more respectful manner across the globe”, he said adding,”the tour of foreign teams will have a deep rooted impact on the domestic cricket and passion to play cricket will further grow in the youth “.