Successful tests launch of Nasar missile has put cold water on cold start: COAS

RAWALPINDI July 5, (APP): Pakistan has successfully
undertaken a series of training launches and tests / trials during
the current week for validation of new technical parameters surface-
to-surface ballistic missile ‘NASR’ with enhanced range from 60 kms
to 70 kms and flight maneuverability, Inter Services Public
Relations news release said.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on
Wednesday witnessed training launch of short range surface to
surface ballistic missile ‘NASR’.
This weapon system will augment credible deterrence against
prevailing threat spectrum more effectively, including anti missile
defenses.
NASR is a high precision weapon system with the ability of
quick deployments.
The COAS appreciated the standard of training and operational
preparedness of Army Strategic Force and congratulated the
scientists and engineers on achieving this significant milestone
towards Pakistan’s credible deterrence capability.
He expressed his complete confidence in effective command,
control, safety and security of all strategic assets and measures
being taken to augment these. “You are our real heroes, the unseen,
we owe you our gratitude”, the COAS said.
“Nasr has put cold water on cold start” COAS said.
“War must be avoided at all costs, he said adding, and our
strategic capability is a guarantee of peace against a highly
militarised and increasingly belligerent neighbour.
Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace
and stability. We wholeheartedly support all government efforts at
peace through dialogue. Our capability is only meant to ensure, no
one thinks war remains an option.
Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant
General Mazhar Jamil, Commander Army Strategic Force Command,
Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, Chairman NESCOM, Dr
Nabeel Hayat Malik, scientists and engineers of strategic
organizations also witnessed the launch.
Chairman JCSC, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff
have congratulated the strategic forces on the achievement.
President and Prime Minister of Pakistan while conveying their
appreciation have lauded the efforts of all those involved in the
missile tests and trials.
Successful tests launch of Nasar missile has put cold water on cold start: COAS
RAWALPINDI July 5, (APP): Pakistan has successfully