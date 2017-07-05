Successful tests launch of Nasar missile has put cold water on cold start: COAS

RAWALPINDI July 5, (APP): Pakistan has successfully

undertaken a series of training launches and tests / trials during

the current week for validation of new technical parameters surface-

to-surface ballistic missile ‘NASR’ with enhanced range from 60 kms

to 70 kms and flight maneuverability, Inter Services Public

Relations news release said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on

Wednesday witnessed training launch of short range surface to

surface ballistic missile ‘NASR’.

This weapon system will augment credible deterrence against

prevailing threat spectrum more effectively, including anti missile

defenses.

NASR is a high precision weapon system with the ability of

quick deployments.

The COAS appreciated the standard of training and operational

preparedness of Army Strategic Force and congratulated the

scientists and engineers on achieving this significant milestone

towards Pakistan’s credible deterrence capability.

He expressed his complete confidence in effective command,

control, safety and security of all strategic assets and measures

being taken to augment these. “You are our real heroes, the unseen,

we owe you our gratitude”, the COAS said.

“Nasr has put cold water on cold start” COAS said.

“War must be avoided at all costs, he said adding, and our

strategic capability is a guarantee of peace against a highly

militarised and increasingly belligerent neighbour.

Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace

and stability. We wholeheartedly support all government efforts at

peace through dialogue. Our capability is only meant to ensure, no

one thinks war remains an option.

Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant

General Mazhar Jamil, Commander Army Strategic Force Command,

Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, Chairman NESCOM, Dr

Nabeel Hayat Malik, scientists and engineers of strategic

organizations also witnessed the launch.

Chairman JCSC, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff

have congratulated the strategic forces on the achievement.

President and Prime Minister of Pakistan while conveying their

appreciation have lauded the efforts of all those involved in the

missile tests and trials.