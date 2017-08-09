Successful rally proves Nawaz popularity among masses: PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister of State Talal Chudhry
on Wednesday said successful rally of PML-N would prove popularity
of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif among masses and would be milestone to win the next elections.
Talking to a private TV channel, he said Nawaz Sharif public rally would be led by himself and would be protected by the security
agencies.
He further said journey of Nawaz Sharif from Islamabad to
Lahore would not be against anybody, but this is all about the
future of Pakistan.
Minister of State for Capital Administration and
Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in rally also
said that “we will tell the masses that Nawaz Sharif
was disqualified on the basis of Iqama not corruption”.
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif lived in hearts of workers adding ,
the people would express their love for PML-N leadership during
the rally.
