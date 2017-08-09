Successful rally proves Nawaz popularity among masses: PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister of State Talal Chudhry

on Wednesday said successful rally of PML-N would prove popularity

of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif among masses and would be milestone to win the next elections.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said Nawaz Sharif public rally would be led by himself and would be protected by the security

agencies.

He further said journey of Nawaz Sharif from Islamabad to

Lahore would not be against anybody, but this is all about the

future of Pakistan.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and

Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in rally also

said that “we will tell the masses that Nawaz Sharif

was disqualified on the basis of Iqama not corruption”.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif lived in hearts of workers adding ,

the people would express their love for PML-N leadership during

the rally.