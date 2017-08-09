Successful passage of PML-N rally is a biggest political event in world today: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hanif Abbasi has said Wednesday that today PML-N rally alongwith the former PM Nawaz Sharif on his departure from Islamabad to Lahore is the biggest political event in the world.

Talking to Private channel he said, it will not be a

music and dancing event we will on air Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s slogans and national songs in this political rally.

Hanif while rejecting the allegation against the party from

the opposition said “We never invited the public on calls and they are not being manipulated and participated in the rally on their sweet will”.

He said, this public gathering was a proof of their true

feeling of love and affection and special affiliations with this

party and leaders from their hearts.

This gathering will not be stop today , he added.