Successful IMF review, positive for Pakistan: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Friday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission concluded review successfully, which he said was positive for Pakistan.

IMF confirmed that Pakistan met all first quarter performance criteria by good margins and economy continuing to get better, he said in a tweet.

He thanked the Prime Minister and his entire team for this success.

