LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar

said Punjab has plenty of sports talent and the successful holding of

2nd Quaid-i-Azam Wushu and Darts Cup is definitely a healthy sign for

the future of these games in the province.

Nadeem Sarwar said on Monday that young male and female wushu and

dart players put up impressive performance in the event organized under

the aegis of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).