Success in Afghanistan unattainable without Pak cooperation: US Gen Dunford

WASHIGNTON, July 26 (APP): US General Joseph Dunford,

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff has said that cooperation from

Pakistan was absolutely essential for the United States to be

successful in Afghanistan, but warned against putting a timeline

for any exit strategy that would undermine support from Islamabad.

Gen Dunford made the remarks at the eighth annual Aspen

Security Forum held in California from July 19-22. Text of his

talk was posted on the institute’s website. He was responding to

a question about the ongoing review of the Afghan policy.

He said that the policy review was not just about

Afghanistan but about South Asia – from New Delhi to Tehran –

and Pakistan had to be a critical element of the US strategy in

the region.

“And we cannot be successful in Afghanistan — we’ve seen

that over the last several years — unless we have a higher

degree of cooperation from Pakistan,” the General told the forum

on the concluding day. Pakistan was absolutely an integral part

of the strategic review that was ongoing, he added.

Asked about the future of Taliban in any future solution to

the Afghan problem, Gen Dunford stated that the political

solution in Afghanistan had to be an Afghan-led solution

for it to be successful, but how Taliban were to be accommodated politically had to be an Afghan decision to make.

About the increase in ground troops in Afghanistan, he said

the US should only provide more capability on the ground if it

was in the context of a broader strategy that had a chance

of being successful.

From 140,000 in 2013, the number of US troops in Afghanistan

currently stands at about 8,700 and President

Trump has authorized the Pentagon to decide on the need of

sending any additional forces as has been requested by US military

chief in that country.

Gen Dunford said over the last two years the

Afghan forces had suffered significant casualties and more work

needed to increase their ability to integrate, combine arms and in

terms of training.

However, he said, any decision on the troops surge in

Afghanistan would be made after President decides on the

strategic framework within which US support to the Afghan

security forces takes place.

Asked about a timeframe for an exit strategy, Gen Dunford

said putting any artificial timeline for it would be

counter-productive. The ongoing conversation was about what would

be the condition under which the US could transition its

mission in Afghanistan.

“Here’s what I would tell you. Any place that we have

national interests or vital national interests, we’re going to

have an enduring diplomatic and enduring economic and

enduring military presence,” the General said.

He said what was going to change over time was the

form of that diplomatic, economic and military presence;

again adding that putting artificial time for an exit was not good.

“If you talk in Afghanistan, it’s not good for the

confidence of the Afghan people. And it actually causes hedging

behavior in the region as well. It actually undermines our

cooperation with Pakistan,” he said.