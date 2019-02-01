Subsidizing Hajj against its basic philosophy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that giving subsidy to Hajj was against the basic philosophy of Hajj.In a tweet, he said that Hajj and Zakat were obligatory for those Muslims who could afford them.

He said that giving subsidy to Hajj would mean spending poor tax payers money on Hajj expenses, obligatory only for those who could afford.