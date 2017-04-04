Subhan Group performs in Paris to mark 70 years of Pakistan’s independence

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): Pakistani Qawwals Subhan Group gave an

enthralling performance during a Qawwali Concert jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan to France and Radio France International (RFI) to mark year-long celebrations of 70 years of Pakistan’s independence.

The Qawwali concert held in the spacious auditorium of RFI in Paris last

night attracted large number of sufi music fans from various walks of life, a press release received here Tuesday said.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque, who was the chief guest at the occasion, while speaking to Radio France International (RFI) said the Pakistan Embassy was happy to partner with the RFI in organizing the concert as part of Embassy’s Public Diplomacy initiative launched in France under the theme ‘elebrating Pakistan’ to show case Pakistan’s rich music traditions, beautiful landscapes and culture heritage.

He said the Qawwali is an intrinsic part of traditional music of

Pakistan and is admired in rest of the world because of its message of divine love and universal brotherhood.

He praised the performance of Subhan Group, which belongs to a

respectable Qawwal family of Pakistan.

During its month long stay in Europe, the Subhan Group will perform in

various cities of the France and Belgium besides giving Qawwali classes to French musicians.

The Qawwali concert by Subhan Group was the second Qawwali event in

Paris after successful performance of the Ayaz Farid and Abu Mohammad Qawwal Group in March this year.