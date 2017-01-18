Sub-standard materials lead to cancellation of service stationsâ€™ contract on Motorway: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Wednesday informed the Senate that project of setting up service stations at both sides of the River Indus on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway was cancelled on account of using sub-standard materials.

Winding up discussion on the motion moved by Mohammad Azam Swati regarding the names and addresses of the owner of the services stations established at both sides of River Indus on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, the minister said the project was awarded to a Singapore based company M/S Petroson in 2006.

The project included service stations, CNG/Petrol pump and restaurant etc, he said.

However, the minister said sub-standard materials were used in construction resulting cancellation of the contract.

He said the matter was also sub-judice in the court and stay was granted. The National Highway Authority (NHA) was making efforts to vacate the stay and it should be auctioned through transparent manner.

Earlier, Azam Swati and Sirajul Haq said that sub-standard materials were utilized in the construction.

They also sought copy of the agreement and other documents signed with the Singaporean company.