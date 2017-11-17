Students spend day with army at Panu Aqil Garrison

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):A group of 250 students and faculty members of Institute of Business Administration Sukkur, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur and Degree College Pano Aqil Friday spent a day with Army at Panu Aqil Garrison.

The visit was aimed at letting students know about routine functioning of Pakistan Army formation and its capabilities, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.

The students witnessed arms and equipment display, small arms firing at ranges and a demonstration on action by Quick Reaction Force.

The students applauded the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of the formation and expressed their gratitude for being provided a life time experience and opportunity.