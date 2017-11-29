Students of IMCG, IMCB meet PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Students of Islamabad Model College for Girls, Islamabad Model School for Girls and Islamabad Model School for Boys met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM’s Office on Wednesday.

The visit was part of series of visits by the young leaders to the Prime Minister’s Office wherein the Prime Minister interacts with the students and answers their questions, a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office here said.

The students spend some time at the Prime Minister’s Office and are also briefed about the government.