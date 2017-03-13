Students meet COAS under youth encouragement program

RAWALPINDI, March 13 (APP): A group of 40 college students

from remote areas of the country on Monday met Chief of Army Staff

General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

The students met the COAS as part of the COAS Youth

Encouragement Programme, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

press release stated.

The COAS termed the youth Pakistan’s most precious asset and

urged them to contribute in national integration and development

through setting the highest goals and attaining quality education.

Reaffirming education as national priority agenda, the COAS

said, “We will do our best to provide whole-hearted support towards

attainment of national objective.”