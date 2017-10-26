Struggle of Kashmiri people for self determination cannot be silenced with gun, atrocities: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):The Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Indian Forces was most tragic chapter of history.

He expressed these views in his message on Black Day being observed throughout the World on October 27,every year in protest against illegal occupation of Kashmir Valley by Indian Armed Forces in 1947.

He said that Kashmir dispute is a burning issue and an unending threat to the peace for not only the region but also for entire World and urged upon the international community to play its due role to end atrocities and human violations by the Indian Security Forces in Occupied Kashmir and peaceful settlement of this core issue.

Expressing solidarity with the people of held Valley the Speaker said that our relations with the Kashmiri brethren is not only based upon the religion, civilization and humanity but also related to blood. He said that Pakistan firmly committed to finding out a just and peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir. He assured the Kashmiri people that Pakistan would continue moral, political and diplomatic support at regional and international forum till the realization of their objectives.

He lamented the indiscriminate use of pellet guns on unarmed protestors, incidents of human rights violations, desecration of human lives, rapes and depriving the children from their eye-sights, detention of Kashmiri leadership and imposition of curfew in held valley. He said that struggle of Kashmiri people for self determination cannot be silenced with gun and atrocities. He was confident that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go in vein and would become fruitful.

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi in his separate message has said that human rights violations had a long history in Indian Occupied Kashmir and United Nations had declared IOK a disputed territory. He said that India itself approached the UN and promised to honour the Kashmiris’ right of self determination and hold plebiscite in IOK. He called for an end to human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and urged upon United Nations and Human Rights Organization to pay special attention for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.