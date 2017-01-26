Strong Pakistan to be effective to resolve IHK issue: Acting AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Acting Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Chaudhry Tariq Farooq Thursday said a democratically and economically strong Pakistan could be effective for the success of freedom movement in Indian held Kashmir.

He said the freedom movement in IHK had turned into new shape during the tenure of the current government of PML-N under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He was addressing a press conference here at Kashmir House.

Speaker AJK Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, AJK ministers including Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz, Syed Shaukat Shah, Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, Sardar Mir Akbar, Nasir Dar and members of Kashmir Council Saddique Batli, Abdul Khaliq Wasi and AJK officials were also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Tariq Farooq said the international community was now

praising Pakistan’s stance over Kashmir dispute due to the sincere steps taken by the PML-N government in this regard.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said Imran Khan should show his efforts for resolution of Kashmir issue rather than wasting time in leveling false allegation against Prime Minister’s family.

He said PTI chief was making point scoring on Panama issue, which was not acceptable for the people of Kashmir. He said Imran Khan himself was the founder of off shore companies and had no moral ground to blame others.

The people around Imran, he said, were also facing the Panama allegations.

The AJK Acting PM said some elements were hatching conspiracy against Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at a time when he was

striving at international forums to resolve the core issue of Kashmir and making the world aware about the seriousness of this dispute.

He expressed confidence over PM regarding the matter of Gilgit Baltistan, saying that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had made efforts to include GB and AJK in China Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the PML-N government had succeeded to overcome several challenges including energy crisis, terrorism and economic revival.

The political opponents of PML-N had nothing for point scoring, he added.

He said Pakistan had always witnessed prosperity when there was democracy but unfortunately some elements couldn’t digest the country’s development and wanted to derail the system.

Tariq Farooq said Kashmiri people were on the back of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that the enemy of democracy were actually the enemy of Pakistan.

He said the people of Kashmir at both sides of the Line of Control had observed January 26, as Black Day while India was commemorating this as Youm e Jamhoria.

He demanded the internationally community to play its role to provide the basic right of self determination to IHK people.

The AJK government, he said, was working efficiently under the leadership of Prime Minister AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan to serve the people.