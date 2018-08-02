Strong Opposition to help strengthen democracy: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), leader Asad Umar on Thursday said that strong Opposition would help strengthen democracy and the government in Pakistan. “We believe in democracy and working for the betterment of the country, “ he said while talking to a private news channel.

Political elements in the previous governments, had been saying that PTI could not complete its constitutional tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa but “We had completed five year despite less majority seats in the country, “ he added.

About formation of the government, he said that PTI would form the government in Center and Punjab.

Former Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Ghous Ali Shah said that all the political parties should give opportunity to Imran Khan for fulfilling the promises made in the election campaign with the people for taking the country forward. He said that Imran Khan had been struggling for the last 22 years, just to bring speedy change in the country.

He said Imran Khan holds full support of the people of Pakistan, and hoped that country would make progress under his dynamic vision and leadership.