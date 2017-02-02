Strong need to promulgate 32 year old Companies Bill: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Thursday said that there was a strong need to promulgate the Companies Bill, in order to provide relief and incentives to the corporate sector, especially small and medium sized companies.

Chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Finance, regarding the draft

Companies Bill, currently being considered by the Parliament, the minister said that the thirty two years old Companies Ordinance, 1984, needed to be revamped in order to provide an improved competitive legal framework for the corporate sector in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister said that any valuable guidance, suggestions and

improvements from Parliamentarians, which could help further improve the draft law, were welcome.

He urged Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and

Ministry of Finance to continue extending full cooperation to the members of Parliament in this regard.

Earlier, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Parliamentary Secretary for

Finance, and Zafar ul Haq Hijazi, Chairman SECP, briefed the Finance Minister on the legislative progress of the Bill. They apprised the Minister of the fact that comprehensive discussions on all aspects of the Bill were being held in the Parliament in order to achieve wide consensus on the Bill.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Zahid Hamid, Minister for

Law and Justice, and senior officials of SECP and the Ministry of Finance.