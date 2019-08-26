Strong institutions, education, vital for country’s progress: PM

SWABI, Aug 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Pakistan had no dearth of resources

and capable human resource and stressed that strengthening of institutions and focusing on education, was vital for the country’s progress.

Speaking at the inauguration of new academic block at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of Engineering Science and Technology in Topi, he said the government had placed education among its top priorities with no compromise on its quality and standard.

Addressing the under-graduate students, the prime minister advised them to always follow the mindset that led to positivity and towards achievement of their goals, rather than getting demoralized by challenges in life.

“Expect challenges surfacing in your life, but never let your inner-fear overcome you and distract you from your dreams,” he said, while giving the students tips of a successful life.