Strict vigilance be ensured on Pak-Afghan crossing points: Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry
Nisar Ali Khan Saturday directed the officials to strictly monitor
the crossing points at Pak-Afghan borders to stop terrorists from
entering into the country from across the border.
Talking to Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Bilal Akbar
on phone, the minister said that whenever the crossing points at
joint border with Afghanistan were opened, the number of such
terrorist incidents did increase.
The two sides agreed on the point that monitoring on those
crossing points should be made more effective and strict vigilance
should be ensured on people moving across these points.
He said it was a matter of great concern that any terrorist
activity in Afghanistan was linked with Pakistan without any
investigation, however, the Western Countries did not notice the
foreign involvement in the worst terrorist attacks in Pakistan.
Chaudhry Nisar also telephoned DG Rangers Sindh, Major
General Muhammad Saeed and Inspector General FC Balochistan,
Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and obtained the details of
the evidences, surfaced so far connecting with incidents of
terrorism in Quetta, Parachinar and Karachi on Friday.
The minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the
demise of precious lives in the incidents.
He said just two days before Eid ul Fitr, the aim of
terrorist activities seemed to create confusion among the
masses regarding security situation in the country. However,
he said “such cowardice acts would neither shake the commitment
of the nation, nor our efforts against the terrorists would be
mitigated”.
He said the state of Pakistan would react with full power
and commitment to such condemnable actions.
He stressed the need to further improve the protection and
effective monitoring of crossing points to stop terrorism from
the across the borders.
The Minister also expressed concerns that why such incidents
are occurred despite issuance of security alerts and information
from the Interior Ministry to provincial governemnts.
He said this should be investigated that why no protective
measures were taken after receiving information regarding expected
terrorist attacks in Parachinar.
Chaudhry Nisar directed the FC and Rangers’ heads to apprehend
the groups, individuals and facilitator involved in the terrorist
activities by utilizing all resources including information provided
by intelligence agencies.
He directed to chalk out an effective strategy to ensure
protection of people’s lives and properties during next few
days particularly on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
He also paid rich tribute to those police officials who were
martyred during terrorist activities in the country.
