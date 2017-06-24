Strict vigilance be ensured on Pak-Afghan crossing points: Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan Saturday directed the officials to strictly monitor

the crossing points at Pak-Afghan borders to stop terrorists from

entering into the country from across the border.

Talking to Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Bilal Akbar

on phone, the minister said that whenever the crossing points at

joint border with Afghanistan were opened, the number of such

terrorist incidents did increase.

The two sides agreed on the point that monitoring on those

crossing points should be made more effective and strict vigilance

should be ensured on people moving across these points.

He said it was a matter of great concern that any terrorist

activity in Afghanistan was linked with Pakistan without any

investigation, however, the Western Countries did not notice the

foreign involvement in the worst terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Nisar also telephoned DG Rangers Sindh, Major

General Muhammad Saeed and Inspector General FC Balochistan,

Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and obtained the details of

the evidences, surfaced so far connecting with incidents of

terrorism in Quetta, Parachinar and Karachi on Friday.

The minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the

demise of precious lives in the incidents.

He said just two days before Eid ul Fitr, the aim of

terrorist activities seemed to create confusion among the

masses regarding security situation in the country. However,

he said “such cowardice acts would neither shake the commitment

of the nation, nor our efforts against the terrorists would be

mitigated”.

He said the state of Pakistan would react with full power

and commitment to such condemnable actions.

He stressed the need to further improve the protection and

effective monitoring of crossing points to stop terrorism from

the across the borders.

The Minister also expressed concerns that why such incidents

are occurred despite issuance of security alerts and information

from the Interior Ministry to provincial governemnts.

He said this should be investigated that why no protective

measures were taken after receiving information regarding expected

terrorist attacks in Parachinar.

Chaudhry Nisar directed the FC and Rangers’ heads to apprehend

the groups, individuals and facilitator involved in the terrorist

activities by utilizing all resources including information provided

by intelligence agencies.

He directed to chalk out an effective strategy to ensure

protection of people’s lives and properties during next few

days particularly on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

He also paid rich tribute to those police officials who were

martyred during terrorist activities in the country.