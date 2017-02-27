Strict security measures to be taken for PSL final: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that strict security measures would be taken for Pakistan Super League final being played in Lahore.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that security agencies and other related institutions would work in coordination to ensure peace in the city.

He said that all the players participating in the PSL final would be provided special security during the upcoming final cricket match.

The inaugural ceremony of the final match would be held in the evening, and all important steps had been taken to ensure security of the visitors and players, he said.

The whole nation, he said, was happy over holding of the PSL final match in Qaddafi Stadium.