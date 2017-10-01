Strict security measures taken on Youm-e-Ashur: Sanaullah

LAHORE Oct 01 (APP): Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs
Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday said extra-ordinary
security measures were taken for peaceful holding of Zuljinah
processions on Youm-e-Ashur, across the province.
“Owing to best security plan, peaceful culmination of
mourning processions was made possible and no untoward incident
was occurred,” he added.
In a telephonic conversation with this scribe, the minister
said, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif, all available resources were utilized for keeping law and
order situation under control.
He said, enemy wanted to disturb public peace to serve their
nasty designs but all out efforts were made for promotion of
religious harmony, brotherhood and unity on 10th of Muharram.
“People have exhibited unprecedented unity by promoting tolerance
and religious harmony during Muharram days,” Sanaullah said.
He said, first time monitoring of Muharram processions was
carried out through cameras installed under the Safe City Project.
The minister complimented officials of police and other law enforcement agencies for
performing their duties in an excellent
way.
