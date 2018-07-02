Strict action to be taken against violators of election code of conduct

BAHAWALPUR, Jul 02 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ayub Khan here on Monday said that strict action would be taken against candidates who violated the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan for general election.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding general election in the committee room of Deputy Commissioner office.

The DC said that no candidate could publish and distribute posters, hand bills, pamphlets and banners in violations of ECP approved size.

He said that political parties, candidates, election agents or their supporters would not print posters on walls and buildings.

He said that installations of hoardings, bill boards, writing on walls and installation of panaflexes was strictly prohibited.

He said that violations of election code of conduct would be considered an illegal act.

Candidates and their supporters could not print pictures of government employees on their publicity materials, he added.

Election Monitoring Officers appointed by Election Commission of Pakistan, heads of concerned departments, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Khursheed and other officers were present in the meeting.