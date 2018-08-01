Strengthening national institutions to be top priority of PTI govt: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said strengthening national institutions would be the top priority of the PTI government and all-out measures would be taken in that regard.

The PTI was determined to change the fate of the country and for that, its upcoming government would bring reforms in the institutions and administrative affairs, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said that the PTI government would take decisions of national importance with the consensus of stakeholders.

Ghulam Sarwar said PTI chief Imran Khan would make no compromise on his agenda of the country’s progress and betterment. Promotion of merit in appointments in the institutions would be ensured, he added.

The PTI leader said that the party government in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa during its previous term had introduced many reforms and brought improvement in governance and that was why the people of that province voted for party. Commenting on possible members of the new cabinet, Ghulam Sarwar said a small but effective cabinet would be made, however, Imran Khan would take the decision in that regard.