PESHAWAR, Mar 02 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has said that a strategy has been devised to develop tourism and other natural resources as a foundation for economic growth in Makakand, Hazara and tribal districts of the province.
Several projects have been initiated in industries, tourism and communication sectors adding that southern districts were being opened for trade in industries and tourist activities.
Strategy devised to develop tourism, natural resources for economic growth: CM KP
PESHAWAR, Mar 02 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has said that a strategy has been devised to develop tourism and other natural resources as a foundation for economic growth in Makakand, Hazara and tribal districts of the province.