Strategy afoot to cultivate olive on marginal lands, reduce reliance on oil imports

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan here on Tuesday said that government was working on a multi-prong strategy for bringing maximum semi-marginal and marginal land under olive cultivation to reduce the heavy reliance on the imported edible oil which was consuming billion of dollars annually.

Addressing the International Conference on Olive Orchid Management and Value Chain Development, he said that country was spending about US$3.4 billion on the import of edible oil every year and was predicted that the quantum would jump to over US$ 4 billion by 2020, which would put immense pressure on foreign exchange reserves.