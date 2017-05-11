Stop politics on civil-military ties: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry
Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday emphasized that no one should play
politics on civil-military ties, saying those who want to do
politics should find some other issues.
He said there should be no political point scoring over
civil-military relationship and stated nowhere in the world politics
was played on such a sensitive issue except in Pakistan.
“The strength of the civil-military ties was unprecedented now.
Those who wish to play politics should find some other pitch.”,he said.
Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said the
context of civil-military ties was not political but national, adding
“now let the issue (Dawn Leaks) rests.”
He warned against making a mockery of civil-military ties and
termed it a sensitive issue.
Replying to a series of questions raised on Dawn Leaks issue,
Chaudhry Nisar said the matter had been blown out of proportion and
added Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee Report was a consensus document
and should not have been turned into a controversial issue.
He said, “A perception of a conflict between state
institutions was unnecessarily created in the media. If the
government had intended to bury the issue, it would not have
constituted two committees comprising credible and senior people.”
The minister said recommendations put forward by the Inquiry
Committee following Dawn Leaks investigation have been made public.
He said the notification issued by the Interior Ministry a day
ago (Wednesday) had exactly the same content which had been
recommended by the Inquiry Committee in its report.
The minister said that there had been difference between Civil
and Military Leadership on procedural issues but not on substance of
the report, adding the issue of implementation of Inquiry
Committee’s recommendations in Dawn Leaks issue was amicably
resolved.
He said the federal government supported the Inquiry
Committee wholeheartedly and transparently during Dawn Leaks
investigation and added the Committee gave its decision keeping in
view the evidence and facts.
Ch.Nisar said the government never interfered in the proceedings of
the committee for seven months.
The recommendations were not meant to fulfill someone’s
wishes, he added.
Regarding an initial letter issued by Prime Minister Office,
he said it was an order which was written to relevant ministries.
While, the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday issued a
notification exactly as per recommendations of the Inquiry
Committee, he added.
The Minister urged that no one should make mockery of national
security issues since Pakistan’s enemies eagerly want to destabilize
the country.
Interior Minister said during last three months, 3,53,000
Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) were blocked. CNICs
of many Pakistanis were also blocked, mostly those who did not have
proper supporting documents. “But we have to find a solution,” he
added.
The Minister said out of the total blocked CNICs, 174,000
cards were of confirmed aliens. He said during last few years,
33,000 passports of foreigners were also blocked and no body filed
a single appeal for renewal of their passports.
Chaudhry Nisar said if a person was suspected with regard to
their CNIC, they would be given a chance to prove themselves right.
About 3500 foreign nationals voluntarily returned their cards,
he said, adding more than 10,000 Afghan nationals who were also
registered as refugees also carried CNIC cards.
Nisar said 156,000 identity cards were temporarily unblocked
and the holders of these cards would get a chance to prove their
identity.
He said from now onwards notice would be sent to a person
before blocking his card.
The Minister also spoke about tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan
(GB), adding people wanting to visit the region for tourism purposes
would no more need a No Objection Certification (NOC) and a
notification in this regard would soon be issued.
“The NOCs have been compulsory since the past year and a half,
but it would no longer be needed by tourists so that tourism in GB
flourishes,” Chaudhry Nisar said. “However, diplomats, NGOs,
research workers and project related foreigners will be needing
security clearance,” he said.
The Minister said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been
empowered and launched an operation against illegal transplants of
human organs which was lucrative business and medical professional
were involved in it.
He said FIA would also be empowered to start a campaign
against food adulteration and would act against food importers and
distributors to stop selling of expired food products.
Selling of harmful food products was an issue of public health
and people should get healthy foods to eat, he added.
He said Interior Ministry would also hold a seminar to devise
a strategy against the harmful effects of communication towers of
mobile companies.
Health organizations, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority
(PTA), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Environmental Protection
Agency, Frequency Allocation Board, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer
Hospital, King Edwards Medical College and other experts would be
invited to come up with solutions to tackle the issue of harmful
rays from the towers, many of them located in congested areas and
near educational institutions.
He told that progress was made in case of foreign exchange
company Khanani and Kalia, which was an unbelievable case.
The Minister said the case was initiated in 2004-2005 but was
then closed and all the evidences were destroyed and the accused got
acquitted from the courts.
Later on, the accused were arrested in United States, he said,
adding that he revived the case and ordered start of an
investigation on basis of complaints.
He said it was determined by FIA that from 2005 to 2008,
Rs 100 billion were sent abroad through this one company.
FIA also succeeded in getting access to 1.4 million
transactions of the company, he informed.
He said letters had been written to US’s Federal Bureau of
Investigation and UK’s National Crime Agency for financial
assistance in the case.
He said another case taken up by FIA was the non-payment of
petroleum levy by oil marketing companies.
FIA made efforts and took back Rs 2.5 billion from these
companies and deposited the amount in national exchequer, he added.
He said the Interior Ministry was also looking into the issue
of non-payment of billions of dollars by petroleum exploration
companies.
The minister said FIA was also working to curb human
trafficking from borders of Iran and Afghanistan.
“The interior ministry has worked on catching many human
smugglers during the past one and a half year.
“We will be blocking CNICs and passports of those involved in human
trafficking and fled the country,” he said. Many of the human traffickers were from Gujranwala division, the minister added.
“We are writing to the foreign countries to take action
against human traffickers,” Nisar said.
He said the ministry would re-write to Interpol, hoping that
red warrants would be issued for Altaf Hussain before June 15.