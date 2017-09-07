Stepts taken to activate NACTA, monitoring of educational institutions: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan
Iqbal on Thursday said that all important steps have been taken to
activate NACTA, and monitoring of educational institutions.
The task had been given to FIA for strengthening “cyber
crime wing”, he said while talking to a private news channel.
He said “We are holding a conference in which all the vice
chancellors of the universities would be invited.”
Some elements were trying to misguide the young educated
people which would be discouraged with the help of teachers,
parents, and other segment of society, he said.
An awareness campaign to promote tolerance and flush out
extremism would be launched to achieve the objectives, he said.
To a question he said that Pakistan had achieved many
success in war against terrorism.
The Minister said that the world had acknowledged the
sacrifices of Pakistan being rendered in rooting out menace of
terrorism.
To another question Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan Muslim
League Nawaz (PML-N), had steered the country out of economic
challenges besides other issues.
In the present situation, there was need to strengthen
political and democratic system of the country, he said.