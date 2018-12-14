Steps underway to overcome gas crisis: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said the gas crisis in the country would be over soon as the government was taking steps to ensure its supply to both domestic and industrial consumers.

Measures were underway to increase the quantity and pressure of the gas to cope with its demand during winter, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said an inquiry had been ordered into the current gas crisis. The boards of directors of both the Sui Southern Gas Company and the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) would be dissolved for improving their efficiency, he added.