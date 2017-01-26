Steps being taken to surpass 330,000 tons Kinnow exports figure achieved last year: Bosan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Minister for National Food Security

and Research, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan Thursday said steps were

being taken to surpass last year’s kinnow exports of around 330,000

tons.

Addressing the ‘Kinnow-Expo 2017’, organized by USAID

Agriculture Market Development (AMD) programme, the minister said

that Indonesian Government has enhanced the period for importing the

kinnow by four months, which would further augment the exports of the commodity.

The minister said that citrus was contributing about 30

percent in local fruit production, adding that government was taking

appropriate measures to enhance exports of fruits from the country

and earn precious foreign exchange.

Sikandar Bosan appreciated the role of USAID for the

development of local agriculture and livestock sectors of the

country.

He said that different projects initiated in collaboration

with the USAID was helping in enhancing the crop output and

alleviating the poverty.

The minister said that government was well aware of the

issues and challenges being faced by the local agriculture sector

and initiated numbers of developmental projects to address these

problems.

Steps were being taken for uplift of agriculture, livestock

and horticulture sectors of the country by introducing the

innovative and modern farming technologies.

He said that agriculture was the back bone of national economy

contributing significantly in national GDP, besides absorbing the 40

percent of local labour force.

He said that conventional agriculture sector has been shifted

to high value crop production and horticulture in order to enhance

the farm income.

Speaking on the occasion, US Ambassador David Hale said that

US was assisting and providing technical and financial assistance

for the development of the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

He said that AMD programme would help to enhance citrus

exports and compete in the international markets as the exporters

were provided training to compete with the international markets.

He reiterated for working together for strengthening the

agriculture sector of Paksitan, besides collaborating in other

sector of economic development.

Addressing the ceremony, Head of AMD programme informed that

the main objective of the programme was to enable the local

agriculture, livestock, citrus and off-season vegetables to compete

in international markets.

The other objective of the programme was to encourage

investment through technical assistance, matching grants and

supplement the world best technical supports for the industry for

enhancing the exports, he added.

President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Qasir

Iqbal said that 190 processing units were established in the area in

order to enhance the citrus exports.

He said that country was earning an average US$ 250 million by

exporting the citrus including kinnow as the it was the 6th largest

kinnow producing of the world.