Steps being taken to enhance exports volume: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Saturday said the government was working on comprehensive plan in order to enhance country’s exports and number of steps have been taken in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was paying attention towards industrial sector and it was exempted from

load-shedding since 2015.

He said, with the government’s efforts overall situation of law and

order has improved and energy shortage has been significantly overcome.

In past three years, the minister said revenue of the country had increased up to 60 percent which was a great achievement.

He said government had announced many incentives for exporters to

facilitate them and give boost to the sector.