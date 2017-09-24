ISLAMABAD, Sept 24 (APP): Minister for Postal Services
Maulana Ameer Zaman has said that steps are afoot to resolve
all basic problems of the masses.
He said that under the Prime Minister’s special directives,
gas will be supplied to all districts of the province,Radio
Pakistan reported on Sunday.
The Minister said unemployed youth of the province will be
provided job opportunities in the federal departments.
Steps afoot to resolve people’s problems: Zaman
ISLAMABAD, Sept 24 (APP): Minister for Postal Services