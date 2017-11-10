Steps afoot to boost Pak-UK trade

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy Rehman

Chishti has said that plans are afoot to boost trade between United

Kingdom and Pakistan.

He was talking to the LCCI Acting President Zeshan Khalil and

Executive Committee along with UK Diplomats here Friday. British

Deputy High Commissioner Elin Burns, Deputy Directors, Department of

International Trade Matt Lister, Trade & Investment Manager Waqar Ullah, Head of Communication, British High Commission Sidra Riaz, Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh, Khaliq Arshad, Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Chaudhry, Moazzam Rasheed, Mozzam Rasheed, Mian Abdul Razaq and Waqar Ahmed Mian also

spoke on the occasion.

Rehman Chishti said that all aspects of trade with Pakistan are focused. He said that Pakistan and United Kingdom enjoy strong bilateral relations and share history and deep cultural linkages. He said that this visit will further enhance and strengthen Pakistan-UK relations and up-scale existing co-operation in various fields, particularly in the

areas of common interest. He said that Pakistan was a good emerging

market and British businessmen are ready to grow further trade and

economic ties with the Pakistani counterparts to avail the available opportunities. He said that security in Pakistan has considerably

improved. It is fifth largest populated country and a big consumer

market that has grabbed the attention of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). He said that engineering, e-commerce and vocational training are the lucrative sectors for cooperation.

“We want to see Pakistan a developed country and want to establish trade relations at all level”,

The LCCI Acting President Zeshan Khalil said that exchange of delegations and participation in each other’s exhibitions are a useful

tool to know more about each other. Such interactions with the

counterparts and other stakeholders allow embarking upon new areas of cooperation.