Steam Safari train to be introduced in Nov

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Friday that the railways was going to introduce a special Steam Safari train from Attock to Golra Sharif Railway Station on November 10.

Addressing a press conference at the PR headquarters here on Saturday, he said that the PR had reduced its expenditures and increased its income with continuous efforts.

He said that the PR had earned Rs 180 million during the current financial year from which Rs 130 million had been earned from the freight sector.

He informed that work on the Main-Line (ML-1) project would start in the next year and 100,000 people would get employment from the project.

The minister said tracks would be offered to private companies on access basis whenever tracks would be free and they would pay rent for using tracks.

He said a schedule of trains departure and arrival had been improved with efforts of officers and staffers of the department, adding that increasing number of passengers

in trains was a proof of the people’s trust on the railways.