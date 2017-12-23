Steady progress made in building of CPEC: Head of NDRC

BEIJING, Dec 23 (APP):China’s top economic planner has said that steady progress was made in the building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Mombasa-Nairobi railway has been put into operation, construction has begun on the Belgrade – Stara Pazova section of the Hungary-Serbia railway and the Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates, the operation of the Hambantota Port has also been transferred to a Chinese firm, He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

He said that 86 countries and international organizations have signed 100 cooperation agreements with China under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Head of NDRC said, the initiative made major headway in 2017, citing progress in key areas including capacity, investment and the Digital Silk Road, adding, so far, more than 7,000 cargo train trips have been made between China and Europe.

In the coming 2018, the NDRC will focus on the implementation of agreements reached at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing in May, he said.

The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road trade routes to seek common development and prosperity.