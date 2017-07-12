Steady, but sure-footed progress in making Pakistan terrorism, extremism free is being achieved: COAS

RAWALPINDI July 12 (APP): “With full backing of our nation, we
are making steady, but sure footed progress in making Pakistan a
terrorism and extremism free country,” Chief of Army Staff (COAS)
General Qamar Javed Bajwa said here on Wednesday.
Addressing a seminar on China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC), the COAS said Pakistan is much safer than before. Peace has
been restored in FATA and adjoining areas.
Normalcy is returning to Pakistan’s economic hub of Karachi,
where business community and common people have started to benefit
from it.
Similarly, he said, law and order situation in Balochistan has
improved significantly and there is a much bigger focus on socio-economic development in the province.
“Let me assure that the Army and law enforcement agencies are
vigilant and are determined to provide foolproof security to CPEC.
No one should have any doubt about our commitment to the project.”
We will make CPEC a success, Insha ALLAH, come what may,”
the COAS said.
He said that Pakistan is fortunate to have Chinese brothers
on her side to assist in surmounting the gigantic challenges facing
CPEC.
Pakistan is a resilient nation of over 200 Million people with
a large ratio of vibrant, capable and enthusiastic youth.
“We need to capitalize this opportunity to make Pakistan an
economic power in coming years. I want our entrepreneurs to join
hands with our Chinese brothers and make this dream a reality. My
dream is that by the year 2030, when we complete the current phase
of economic partnership between the two countries, Pakistan
should be in league with middle income countries.”
The COAS said “We take immense pride in our relationship with
China that has always remained on an ascending trajectory and now
encompass almost every sphere of our life. The lasting imprint of
this brotherly partnership is visible in state-to-state, military-
to-military, business to business and people-to-people contacts.
Pak-China relationship is based on the principles of peaceful co-
existence, commonality of interest and shared perception
on regional and global issues. We have always stood by each other
through thick and thin and at every critical juncture
of our history. That is why we are called as Iron Brothers.
He said the honourable President of China Mr Xi Jinping’s
grand vision of One Belt One Road (OBOR) has opened
up a whole new world of opportunities for the countries of the
region and beyond. CPEC, being an important project of
OBOR, holds great promise for turning around the economies of
Pakistan, Western China and the region. “That is why
we consider it as a Game Changer.”
The COAS said CPEC is also affirmation of our efforts for a
peaceful and prosperous region. Unlike some
countries of South Asia, we believe in focusing our energies on
peace and inclusiveness. CPEC is a great initiative for
people of the region, particularly the people of Pakistan.
“It is truly a harbinger of economic development, prosperity
and peace. Chinese investment in various fields, including
energy, infrastructure, Gwadar port and special economic zones could
lay the foundation of a fast developing, progressive
Pakistan, if the opportunity is optimally utilized
He said that the nation can only benefit from this historic
opportunity, if we prepare ourselves to embrace it. All national
institutions will have to make a deliberate effort to ensure
success of CPEC. To begin with, we need education, training and
skill development of our youth to enable them to reap benefits from
this economic initiative.
He pointed out the need to improve the existing laws and
regulations to provide a facilitating framework for trade and
investment activities. Infrastructure and urban planning are need of
the hour to ensure that the country can handle large volume
of business and transport, without any hassle.
CPEC will bring increasing economic integration between the
regional economies on the one hand and reduce the
development gap within various regions of Pakistan on the other, he
said. This, however, will require transformation of trade
corridors into economic corridors with the help of industrial and
urban development, under a unified development framework.
“We must ensure that the people of Pakistan benefit from CPEC
to enjoy the fruits of prosperity. This will require leadership,
collaborative spirit and capacity building at a much higher pace and
level. While Army will provide security to the project,
the other National Institutions will have to come forward and play
their respective roles,” he said.
The COAS said further such forums and debates be organised
which he termed key to the successful operationalization
of CPEC.
In the context, he said this effort will go a long way in
devising viable, practical and futuristic strategies for successful
actualization of CPEC and its dividends for the entire nation.
He specially thanked the Chinese guests who had travelled all
the way to attend this Forum organised by the National
Logistics Cell (NLC).