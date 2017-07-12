Steady, but sure-footed progress in making Pakistan terrorism, extremism free is being achieved: COAS

RAWALPINDI July 12 (APP): “With full backing of our nation, we

are making steady, but sure footed progress in making Pakistan a

terrorism and extremism free country,” Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a seminar on China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), the COAS said Pakistan is much safer than before. Peace has

been restored in FATA and adjoining areas.

Normalcy is returning to Pakistan’s economic hub of Karachi,

where business community and common people have started to benefit

from it.

Similarly, he said, law and order situation in Balochistan has

improved significantly and there is a much bigger focus on socio-economic development in the province.

“Let me assure that the Army and law enforcement agencies are

vigilant and are determined to provide foolproof security to CPEC.

No one should have any doubt about our commitment to the project.”

We will make CPEC a success, Insha ALLAH, come what may,”

the COAS said.

He said that Pakistan is fortunate to have Chinese brothers

on her side to assist in surmounting the gigantic challenges facing

CPEC.

Pakistan is a resilient nation of over 200 Million people with

a large ratio of vibrant, capable and enthusiastic youth.

“We need to capitalize this opportunity to make Pakistan an

economic power in coming years. I want our entrepreneurs to join

hands with our Chinese brothers and make this dream a reality. My

dream is that by the year 2030, when we complete the current phase

of economic partnership between the two countries, Pakistan

should be in league with middle income countries.”

The COAS said “We take immense pride in our relationship with

China that has always remained on an ascending trajectory and now

encompass almost every sphere of our life. The lasting imprint of

this brotherly partnership is visible in state-to-state, military-

to-military, business to business and people-to-people contacts.

Pak-China relationship is based on the principles of peaceful co-

existence, commonality of interest and shared perception

on regional and global issues. We have always stood by each other

through thick and thin and at every critical juncture

of our history. That is why we are called as Iron Brothers.

He said the honourable President of China Mr Xi Jinping’s

grand vision of One Belt One Road (OBOR) has opened

up a whole new world of opportunities for the countries of the

region and beyond. CPEC, being an important project of

OBOR, holds great promise for turning around the economies of

Pakistan, Western China and the region. “That is why

we consider it as a Game Changer.”

The COAS said CPEC is also affirmation of our efforts for a

peaceful and prosperous region. Unlike some

countries of South Asia, we believe in focusing our energies on

peace and inclusiveness. CPEC is a great initiative for

people of the region, particularly the people of Pakistan.

“It is truly a harbinger of economic development, prosperity

and peace. Chinese investment in various fields, including

energy, infrastructure, Gwadar port and special economic zones could

lay the foundation of a fast developing, progressive

Pakistan, if the opportunity is optimally utilized

He said that the nation can only benefit from this historic

opportunity, if we prepare ourselves to embrace it. All national

institutions will have to make a deliberate effort to ensure

success of CPEC. To begin with, we need education, training and

skill development of our youth to enable them to reap benefits from

this economic initiative.

He pointed out the need to improve the existing laws and

regulations to provide a facilitating framework for trade and

investment activities. Infrastructure and urban planning are need of

the hour to ensure that the country can handle large volume

of business and transport, without any hassle.

CPEC will bring increasing economic integration between the

regional economies on the one hand and reduce the

development gap within various regions of Pakistan on the other, he

said. This, however, will require transformation of trade

corridors into economic corridors with the help of industrial and

urban development, under a unified development framework.

“We must ensure that the people of Pakistan benefit from CPEC

to enjoy the fruits of prosperity. This will require leadership,

collaborative spirit and capacity building at a much higher pace and

level. While Army will provide security to the project,

the other National Institutions will have to come forward and play

their respective roles,” he said.

The COAS said further such forums and debates be organised

which he termed key to the successful operationalization

of CPEC.

In the context, he said this effort will go a long way in

devising viable, practical and futuristic strategies for successful

actualization of CPEC and its dividends for the entire nation.

He specially thanked the Chinese guests who had travelled all

the way to attend this Forum organised by the National

Logistics Cell (NLC).