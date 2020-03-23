Stay at homes for your own safety: Dr. Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Monday urged people to stay at their homes for their own safety.

Addressing a joint media briefing, he congratulated nation on Pakistan Day celebrations, saying that each person should play his responsibility in this testing time.

He said, “We all are united to defeat coronavirus with determination and strong resolve.”

Dr Zafar said Coronavirus would not affect anyone unless you go out and bring itself to your home, adding that it was very important to stay at their homes.

He said that people should avoid shaking hands and wash hands repeatedly for 20 seconds.

The SAPM said that people should avoid outdoor movement and stay their homes, adding that in case people had to go out then they should avoid congested places.