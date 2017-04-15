State will not tolerate citizens taking law in hands: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Saturday said the perpetrators, behind the murder of
Mashaal Khan, should know that the state would not tolerate
citizens taking the law in their own hands.
The Prime Minister expressed his shock and sadness
over the senseless display of mob justice at the Wali Khan
University Mardan that resulted in the murder of a young
student, Mashaal Khan.
He said the police have been directed to apprehend those
responsible in the act.
“No father should have to send his child off to be
educated with the fear of having him returned in a coffin,”
the PM office media wing in a press release quoted the Prime
Minister as saying.
The Prime Minister urged the nation to stand united to
condemn this crime and to promote tolerance and rule of law in
the society.
