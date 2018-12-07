ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):The federal government has authorized State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to issue Rs 50 commemorative coin of International Anti-Corruption Day.
These coins will be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from December 10, 2018, says a statement of SBP on Friday.
State Bank to issue Rs 50 coin to commemorate anti-corruption day
ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):The federal government has authorized State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to issue Rs 50 commemorative coin of International Anti-Corruption Day.