ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime
minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said starting an election campaign
after visiting shrine of Syed Ali Hajveri (Data Darbar) is tradition of
her elders.
“I am here (Data Darbar) to offer dua and pay regards at as
I am going to inaugurate first election office for NA-120 by-election,”
she said talking to a private news channel.
She said, during the last time campaign for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was
also started by presenting ‘Salaam’ at Data Darbar.
It is mentioned that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, mother of Maryam Nawaz
is contesting election from NA-120, Lahore. The seat had fallen vacant
after disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Starting election campaign after visiting Data Darbar: Maryam
ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime