Stable Afghanistan to contribute positively toward regional peace, prosperity: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday welcomed the US-Afghan Taliban peace deal signed in Qatar.

He termed it a commencement of sustained peace and stability in Afghanistan that would also contribute positively to connectivity and regional prosperity as well, said a press release issued here.

The speaker said that sustainable peace, security, long-term development and prosperity in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest.

He said that Pakistan had always been a staunch supporter of resolution of disputes through peaceful means.

Asad Qaiser said that armed conflict in Afghanistan had forced people to abandon their home and seek refuge in neighboring countries.

Peace in Afghanistan would create conducive environment for them to return to their homeland with honor and take part in the national development, he added.

The speaker said that a National dialogue was being arranged in Islamabad on

March, 17 to look into the challenges arising out of the post US-Afghan Taliban peace deal with specific reference to Pakistan.

He further said that representatives of political parties, parliamentarians, academia, intelligentsia, diplomats, media personnel and civil society would be invited to take part in the discourse and provide policy guideline for devising future strategy arising after peace and stability in Afghanistan.