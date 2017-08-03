Stable Afghanistan in Pakistan’s best interest: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Pakistan Thursday reiterated that a stable

Afghanistan was in its best interest as it desired long-lasting bilateral relationship with the neighboring country and supported all efforts

for restoring peace there.

Addressing a weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office

Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria condemened the terrorist attacks in

Afghanistan, saying Pakistan was deeply saddened by the loss of

precious human lives in them.

He said the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan,

among the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional issues

was discussed during the talks with a United States delegation led

by acting Under Secretary of State and Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) Alice Wells, which called on

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

The US delegation was on a bilateral visit to Pakistan, he

added.

Replying to a question, he said the issue of Indian occupied

Kashmir (IoK) was also discussed with the US acting secretary of

state.

The spokesperson said human rights situation in the IoK had been

worsening with every passing day due to ever increasing atrocities

by the Indian forces with impunity.

“The Indian occupation forces martyred eight Kashmiris in last

six days, including Shariq Ahmed Sheikh (25), Shabbir Ahmad Mir (24),

Ghulam Mohammad Shah (55), Firdous Ahmad Khan (30), Arif Nabi Dar (24)

and Akeel Ahmad Butt (22) in Pulwama, Kupwara and Baramulla districts,”

he added.

He said over 110, mostly young boys and some over 70 years

of age, were injured as Indian forces used excessive brute force,

bullets, pellets and teargas shells on defenceless Kashmiris during

peaceful protests in occupied Kashmir. A boy had been completely

blinded due to the use of pellet guns, he added.

“The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns Indian brutal

killing and use of brute force against peaceful Kashmiri protestors

in IoK,” he said.

The spokesman said the international community, particularly the

United Nations (UN), must take necessary action to address the issue

of Kashmir, including the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders under

black Law Public Safety Act, who along with people of Kashmir had been denied offering Juma (Friday) prayers for 5th consecutive Friday.

He said the government and the people of Pakistan remained

committed to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the

their oppressed brothers and sisters in the IoK in their just struggle against Indian illegal occupation.

Replying to another question, he said Pakistan had suffered a lot

due to terrorism and had been playing a significant role in the war

against terrorism.

“India needs to introspect its policies in Kashmir and in regional

relations instead of accusing Pakistan of something they are unable to provide evidence for,” he said.

He said the stubborn attitude of incumbent Indian government had

also affected the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which was responsible for the development and mutual cooperation of

between the regional countries.

Answering a query regarding water talks between India and

Pakistan, he said the meetings earlier this week were held in a spirit

of goodwill and cooperation. The parties had agreed to continue

discussions and reconvene the meeting in September in Washington, DC.

He said by using the Article 35-A that bars outsiders from buying

land in occupied Kashmir, India was trying to change the demography of Kashmir, which was a clear violation of United Nation Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.