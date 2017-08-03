Stable Afghanistan in Pakistan’s best interest: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Pakistan Thursday reiterated that a stable
Afghanistan was in its best interest as it desired long-lasting bilateral relationship with the neighboring country and supported all efforts
for restoring peace there.
Addressing a weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office
Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria condemened the terrorist attacks in
Afghanistan, saying Pakistan was deeply saddened by the loss of
precious human lives in them.
He said the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan,
among the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional issues
was discussed during the talks with a United States delegation led
by acting Under Secretary of State and Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) Alice Wells, which called on
Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.
The US delegation was on a bilateral visit to Pakistan, he
added.
Replying to a question, he said the issue of Indian occupied
Kashmir (IoK) was also discussed with the US acting secretary of
state.
The spokesperson said human rights situation in the IoK had been
worsening with every passing day due to ever increasing atrocities
by the Indian forces with impunity.
“The Indian occupation forces martyred eight Kashmiris in last
six days, including Shariq Ahmed Sheikh (25), Shabbir Ahmad Mir (24),
Ghulam Mohammad Shah (55), Firdous Ahmad Khan (30), Arif Nabi Dar (24)
and Akeel Ahmad Butt (22) in Pulwama, Kupwara and Baramulla districts,”
he added.
He said over 110, mostly young boys and some over 70 years
of age, were injured as Indian forces used excessive brute force,
bullets, pellets and teargas shells on defenceless Kashmiris during
peaceful protests in occupied Kashmir. A boy had been completely
blinded due to the use of pellet guns, he added.
“The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns Indian brutal
killing and use of brute force against peaceful Kashmiri protestors
in IoK,” he said.
The spokesman said the international community, particularly the
United Nations (UN), must take necessary action to address the issue
of Kashmir, including the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders under
black Law Public Safety Act, who along with people of Kashmir had been denied offering Juma (Friday) prayers for 5th consecutive Friday.
He said the government and the people of Pakistan remained
committed to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the
their oppressed brothers and sisters in the IoK in their just struggle against Indian illegal occupation.
Replying to another question, he said Pakistan had suffered a lot
due to terrorism and had been playing a significant role in the war
against terrorism.
“India needs to introspect its policies in Kashmir and in regional
relations instead of accusing Pakistan of something they are unable to provide evidence for,” he said.
He said the stubborn attitude of incumbent Indian government had
also affected the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which was responsible for the development and mutual cooperation of
between the regional countries.
Answering a query regarding water talks between India and
Pakistan, he said the meetings earlier this week were held in a spirit
of goodwill and cooperation. The parties had agreed to continue
discussions and reconvene the meeting in September in Washington, DC.
He said by using the Article 35-A that bars outsiders from buying
land in occupied Kashmir, India was trying to change the demography of Kashmir, which was a clear violation of United Nation Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
