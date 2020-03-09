SSP largest programme in country’s history: SAPM

SIALKOT, Mar 09 (APP):-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that PM’s Kamyab Jawan Skills Scholarship Programme was the largest programme in the history of Pakistan.

He stated this during a launching ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Skills Scholarship

Programme at Foundation University here on Monday.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had allocated

Rs 30 billion Kamyab Jawan Skills Scholarship Programme. He said the core vision

of Kamyab Jawan Programme was to empower the youth.

Usman Dar said that 506 candidates both male and female had applied for Skills

Scholarship programme from Sialkot, of whom, 145 candidates stood eligible for to

take admission on merit.

The SAPM said the government had allocated Rs100 billion for issuing soft loans

for business to the youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme purely on merit. He said

the loans would provide unique opportunities to the youth to expand their businesses.

He said the youth were future of the nation and the government was making efforts

to provide maximum opportunities to them.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq also spoke on the occasion.

Maj Gen Naseer Khan (Director Education Foundation University), Rana Muhammad Saleem

Afzal (Director General NAVTTC), Prof. Dr. Muhammad A. Bodla (Director Foundation University),President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik and others also attended the ceremony.