Sri Lankan team’s visit key to revival of international cricket: Minister

LAHORE, Sep 26 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Thursday the visit of Sri Lankan cricket team is a clear message to the whole world that Pakistan is a safe country for international sports events.

He welcomed the guest team in Pakistan saying that the ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka will be of great significance for the revival of international cricket and other sports events in the country.

The minister said several international cricket teams such as World, XI, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Kenya have visited Pakistan in recent years. “The way international cricket teams are touring Pakistan regularly, our country will get several international stars as a result of these tours,” he added.