Sri Lankan political situation matter of internal affairs: China

BEIJING, Oct 29 (APP):Chinese foreign ministry Monday said the political situation in Sri Lanka was a matter of internal affairs and it believed that the Sri Lankan government, political parties, and people had the wisdom and ability to handle it well.

“As a friendly neighbor of Sri Lanka, China pays close attention to the changes in the situation in Sri Lanka,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular briefing.

He said China had consistently adhered to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs. The situation in Sri Lanka was a matter of internal affairs.

“We believe that the Sri Lankan government, political parties, and people have the wisdom and ability to handle it well,” he added.

He said the Chinese side sincerely hoped that the relevant parties in Sri Lanka would resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation and safeguard the stability and development of the country.

Responding to yet another question, he said the Chinese side had always maintained friendly exchanges with all parties in Sri Lanka.

On October 27, the Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on Rajapaksa and Wickramasinghe to exchange views on the current situation and Sino-Sri Lankan relations.