Sri Lankan PM emphasizes on Pak-Lanka cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP)::Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Tuesday, welcoming the visit of the Foreign Secretary, emphasized that Pakistan and Sri Lanka needed to expand bilateral trade and economic ties.

According to a Foreign Office announcement, Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua, who is visiting Sri Lanka for Foreign Secretary level Bilateral Political Consultations, during a call on the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, conveyed the greetings, said that leadership in Pakistan was also desirous of further strengthening bilateral relations in diverse fields.

She said that the relations between the two countries, based on historical links, are characterized by warmth and cordiality.