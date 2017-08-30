Sri Lankan mountaineers to reach Lahore

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP): Sri Lankan mountaineering team will be arriving

here tomorrow, Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman will receive the

guest mountaineers at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Sri Lankan High Commissioner Gen (retd) Jayanath CP will also be present on this occasion.

The 12-member Lankan team will depart from Lahore to Northern Areas to

scale K2 and several other top peaks. All the arrangements, in this regard, have been completed.

The guest mountaineering team is comprising Anil Shantha Perera, Sahan

Hansaka, Shelitha Thiyanga Bandara, Lasritha Santustha, Arvinda Shihan Bandara, Tilina Nuwan David, Kirivita Vithanage, Didula Nilan, Kasun Kashal, Wwrwm Kosala, Sidath Mahasan and Abeysinghe Jee.