Sri Lankan head of chancery visits PSB

LAHORE, Jan 25 (APP): The Counsellor/Head of Chancery, High Commission of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, M.M. Anas visited the Pakistan Sports Board (PCB), Islamabad on Wednesday and held a meeting with Dr M. Akhtar Nawaz Ganera, Director General, PSB in connection with exchange of sports teams between both the countries.

Matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting, said a spokesman of PSB here.

The Counsellor/Head of Chancery informed that during his 3 to 4 years

stay in Pakistan, he will try his best to arrange the visit of Sri Lankan teams especially cricket. He further stated that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already signed a MoU in the field of sports.

According to the MoU, both the countries have to exchange sports teams in badminton, golf, karate, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, baseball, hockey, squash and cricket.

He also requested for provision of assistance for the training of

athletes and coaches in Pakistan, Provision of hockey equipment to Sri Lanka, to conduct squash training in Sri Lanka. “Pakistan is a beautiful country and its peoples are peace loving and foreigners feel comfortable here,”said Anas.

The Director General PSB informed that Pakistan has very cordial relations with the Sri Lanka in all the fields, particularly in sports.

He also requested the Counsellor/Head of Chancery that the Sri

Lankan’s teams may visit Islamabad for training-com-competition tour on which he agreed.