Sri Lankan captain excited on beating Pak and winnings T20 series

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP):Sri Lankan captain Dusan Shanaka expressed his delight and excitement on his team’s 35 runs win in the second T20 international over World number one Pakistan which helped them to win the three match series 2-0 here on Monday night at the Gadaffi stadium.

“It is a big honour for my young team to beat Pakistan in two back to back matches and to win the series,” he said in his post match comments after his team’s upset win over the hosts.

The touring captain said all the players showed great spirit and hard work to beat Pakistan. “The way our players played they deserve to win,” said the jubilant captain.