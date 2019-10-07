Sri Lankan beats Pakistan in 2nd T20 to win series

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP):World number eight, young Sri Lanka recorded its second back to back upset 35 runs win victory against World number one Pakistan in the second T20 international here at Gadaffi stadium on Monday night.

With this success the Lankan won the three match series 2-0 after beating the hosts by 64 runs in the opener. The third math will be played on October 9.

It was a stunning performance by the touring side which outplayed their mighty opponents in all departments of the game.

Sri Lankan captain Dusun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat and saw his side posting 182 for 6 in 20 overs and bowled out the home side at 147 in 19 overs due to superb bowling by their pacer N Pradeep who captured four for 25 before spinner PWH de Silva took the heart out of Pakistan batting by destroying the middle order with three for 38 with a remarkable performance of three wickets in just one over.

Sri Lankan master blaster of the innings was the PBB Rajapaksa who hit polished 77 to set the flow of runs. The top scorer put Pakistan pace and spin attack at sword with a fire work display of sixes and fours for the delight of a lively crowd which thronged the stadium.

Man of the match, Rajapaksa built the innings by associating the second highest scorer FG Jaysuriya (34 with four fours) to contribute 94 runs for the third innings lifting the side after being 1-16 and 2-41. Rajapaksa batted with precision and command to ensure safety of his side.

The pair was dislodged at a grand total of 135 by spinner Shadab Khan when Jayasuriya was runout by Asif Ali.